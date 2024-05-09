Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 72,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 34,430 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth $1,569,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 17.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PBH stock opened at $69.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $282.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

