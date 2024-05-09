Lincoln National Corp Decreases Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 22,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $130.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.97. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $105.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

