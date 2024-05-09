Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Stock Position Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,459,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,255,000 after buying an additional 190,406 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,756,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,183,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,676,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,569,000 after acquiring an additional 76,813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $66.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.23. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

