Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA) Hits New 1-Year High at $204.50

Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 204.50 ($2.57) and last traded at GBX 203.49 ($2.56), with a volume of 356788 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201 ($2.53).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £606.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,000.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 195.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.02.

Baillie Gifford US Growth Company Profile

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

