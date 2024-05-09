Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 128.22 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 131 ($1.65). 306,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 362,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142 ($1.78).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.82) target price on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Macfarlane Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MACF

Macfarlane Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Macfarlane Group Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 136.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 122.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £200.59 million, a PE ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.94. This represents a yield of 2.15%. Macfarlane Group’s payout ratio is 4,444.44%.

Insider Activity at Macfarlane Group

In other Macfarlane Group news, insider Ivor Gray sold 97,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £130,463.74 ($163,899.17). 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Macfarlane Group

(Get Free Report)

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macfarlane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macfarlane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.