Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,369,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,241 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,040,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,865 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,325,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,696,000 after acquiring an additional 43,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,134,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,416,000 after acquiring an additional 45,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,375,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,746,000 after acquiring an additional 502,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

APLE opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

