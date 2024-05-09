musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Trading Down 9.5%

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.71 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07). Approximately 310,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 684,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.35 ($0.08).

musicMagpie Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.40. The company has a market capitalization of £5.85 million, a P/E ratio of -91.41 and a beta of 2.50.

About musicMagpie

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

