DDD Partners LLC Has $19.23 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

DDD Partners LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 2.6% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.06.
In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of CB stock opened at $258.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
