Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 211,442 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,442 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 19.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 213,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 47.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 257,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 82,989 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 18.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,118,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 170,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

