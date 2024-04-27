Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $251.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

