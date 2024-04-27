iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1,511.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000.

NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $100.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.49. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

