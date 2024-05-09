MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ML. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.60.

ML traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,276. The firm has a market cap of $820.98 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 2.68. MoneyLion has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $87.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.08.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.32 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MoneyLion will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Correia sold 87,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $5,735,123.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,108,511.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Correia sold 87,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $5,735,123.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,108,511.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timmie Hong sold 25,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,217.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,557 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,729.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,111 shares of company stock worth $9,789,064 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ML. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth about $236,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in MoneyLion by 69.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

