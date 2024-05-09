Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.49

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 13578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Navigator Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Navigator had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Institutional Trading of Navigator

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Navigator by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Navigator by 8.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Navigator by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 47,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Navigator by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

