First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Holdings Decreased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in First Solar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 12,294 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 445 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in First Solar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 7,409 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $178.73 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on First Solar from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Solar

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,584,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.