Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 320 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in WestRock were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in WestRock by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WestRock

WestRock Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WRK opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.10. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.