TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Holdings Cut by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,059 shares during the period. TreeHouse Foods comprises about 1.3% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 1.23% of TreeHouse Foods worth $28,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4,045.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE THS opened at $35.85 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $55.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

