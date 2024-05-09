KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) vs. Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Financial Comparison

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) and Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.5% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Slam shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of KORE Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Slam shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

KORE Group has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Slam has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Slam 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KORE Group and Slam, as provided by MarketBeat.

KORE Group currently has a consensus price target of $2.94, indicating a potential upside of 281.82%. Given KORE Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Slam.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KORE Group and Slam’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $276.61 million 0.23 -$167.04 million ($1.93) -0.40 Slam N/A N/A $4.59 million N/A N/A

Slam has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KORE Group.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and Slam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -60.39% -85.34% -14.75% Slam N/A -13.21% 2.04%

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

