Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.85.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $224,340.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $224,340.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,983 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $41.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.68. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $54.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.33.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 421.88% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.38 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

