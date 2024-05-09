Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives $43.16 Average Price Target from Analysts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.16.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZION. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $884,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 27,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance
Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.13.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.
