iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,719,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 354,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,736,000 after purchasing an additional 34,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2,656.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 119,020 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 73,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,339,000.

Shares of BATS SMIN opened at $75.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.45. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $55.12.

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

