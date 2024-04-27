TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Trading Down 0%

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $72.25 and last traded at $72.72. 347,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,676,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $175.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.16.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 148.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

