Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2182 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Thule Group AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Thule Group AB (publ) Price Performance
THUPY stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. Thule Group AB has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $16.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05.
About Thule Group AB (publ)
