Blume Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR)

Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. owned 5.03% of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOTR. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 120,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTR traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $39.87. 2,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,286. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a market cap of $113.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.16. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $42.03.

The T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (TOTR) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 25.48m in AUM and 468 holdings. TOTR is an actively managed fund that provides diversified exposure to US fixed income securities. TOTR was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

