Warner Bros. Discovery Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 63,657 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 18% compared to the average volume of 53,930 put options.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,802,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,364,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $14.76.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,741,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 336,794 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,894,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 485,094 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,496,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.4% during the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
