AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.350-4.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.35-4.55 EPS.

Shares of ACM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average is $89.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $98.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.43.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

