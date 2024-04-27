Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $36.90 Million Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,893 shares during the period. Encompass Health makes up 1.7% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.55% of Encompass Health worth $36,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $82.46 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.25 and its 200 day moving average is $70.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

