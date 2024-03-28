DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Given New GBX 120 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 120 ($1.52) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture Trading Up 0.2 %

DFS Furniture Cuts Dividend

DFS Furniture stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 113 ($1.43). The stock had a trading volume of 12,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.44. DFS Furniture has a 52-week low of GBX 95.90 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 154.80 ($1.96). The firm has a market cap of £264.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,136.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.