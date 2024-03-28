DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Given New GBX 120 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 120 ($1.52) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.
