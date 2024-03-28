Short Interest in Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Rises By 1,100.0%

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Petro Matad Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PRTDF remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday. Petro Matad has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

Get Petro Matad alerts:

Petro Matad Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.