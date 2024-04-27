Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.1% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,736,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,480. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.58 and its 200 day moving average is $151.83. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $308.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

