Truist Financial Corp Has $123.51 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,116 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $123,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

VO stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.39. 369,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,271. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.27. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

