Evolution Advisers Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4,516.1% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 93,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,187,000 after purchasing an additional 91,541 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 872.7% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 325,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,815,000 after buying an additional 291,667 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 20,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $173.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.42 and a 12-month high of $176.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

