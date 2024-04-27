Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,832,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,595 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for about 2.5% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $422,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,865.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average is $70.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

