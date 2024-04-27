SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,797 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $91,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,268,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,521,039. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.56 and its 200-day moving average is $192.42.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

