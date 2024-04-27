Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 747 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 65,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 56,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 17,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.85. 21,281,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,141,314. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 50.04% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

