Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. CWM LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock traded up $8.64 on Friday, reaching $273.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,605. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $274.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

