Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE)

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWEFree Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Price Performance

MWE opened at GBX 43 ($0.54) on Tuesday. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 12-month low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 52 ($0.65). The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.42. The company has a market capitalization of £37.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,075.00 and a beta of 1.04.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 6.61%. This is an increase from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. M.T.I Wireless Edge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

About M.T.I Wireless Edge

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation Services. It offers directional, subscriber, sector, vehicular, omni, and train antennas; and provides RFID antennas, such as dual circular, dual linear, high performance, forklift, toll, dual circular ultra-low axial ratio, vehicle mounted, slim, ATEX, linear, embedded, MAT, circular, and subscriber.

