DCC (LON:DCC) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 7,000 ($87.94) price objective on the stock.

DCC Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON DCC opened at GBX 5,785 ($72.68) on Tuesday. DCC has a 52 week low of GBX 4,145 ($52.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,855 ($73.56). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,610.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,500.78. The stock has a market cap of £5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,732.04, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

