Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Barclays

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $211.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.5 %

BATS CBOE opened at $182.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.58 and its 200 day moving average is $180.10. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $226,557,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,868,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,266,000 after buying an additional 342,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,728,000 after acquiring an additional 289,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 439.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,716,000 after acquiring an additional 258,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

