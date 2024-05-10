Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered DHI Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

DHI Group Stock Performance

DHX stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $119.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.97 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHI Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in DHI Group by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in DHI Group by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

Featured Stories

