Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Taboola.com from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Taboola.com Price Performance

Shares of TBLA stock opened at $4.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Taboola.com will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $49,508.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,370,114.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. River Global Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Yarra Square Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 1,049,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Taboola.com by 20.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 258,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 43,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

