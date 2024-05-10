Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.56) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KNOS. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.52) to GBX 1,260 ($15.83) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,280 ($16.08).

KNOS opened at GBX 996 ($12.51) on Tuesday. Kainos Group has a 12 month low of GBX 900.50 ($11.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,421 ($17.85). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 997.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,041.37. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,018.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

