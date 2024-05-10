Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOSFree Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.56) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KNOS. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.52) to GBX 1,260 ($15.83) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,280 ($16.08).

Kainos Group Trading Up 0.4 %

KNOS opened at GBX 996 ($12.51) on Tuesday. Kainos Group has a 12 month low of GBX 900.50 ($11.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,421 ($17.85). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 997.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,041.37. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,018.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

