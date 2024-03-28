Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the February 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Diamcor Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Diamcor Mining stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday. 12,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,433. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Diamcor Mining has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.12.

Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

