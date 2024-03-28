Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,798,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.18.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $9.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $603.87. 1,883,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,652. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $634.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $579.15 and a 200-day moving average of $486.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

