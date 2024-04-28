Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the March 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
EVG opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $10.86.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
