Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the March 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

EVG opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $10.86.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bey Douglas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 39,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.