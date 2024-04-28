Citigroup Boosts Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $180.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $171.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FI. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.33.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $155.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.90. The stock has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

