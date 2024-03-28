FLC Capital Advisors Sells 240,542 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,542 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,200.8% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 157,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 152,324 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 94,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.67. 1,304,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,023. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

