Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,786,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $163.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.16.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.