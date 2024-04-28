Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.92

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson International Income Trust Stock Performance

Henderson International Income Trust stock opened at GBX 166.50 ($2.06) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 161.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 159.51. Henderson International Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 148.45 ($1.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 180.50 ($2.23). The company has a market cap of £326.31 million and a P/E ratio of 1,387.50.

Get Henderson International Income Trust alerts:

Henderson International Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson International Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson International Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.