Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.92

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Henderson International Income Trust Stock Performance
Henderson International Income Trust stock opened at GBX 166.50 ($2.06) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 161.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 159.51. Henderson International Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 148.45 ($1.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 180.50 ($2.23). The company has a market cap of £326.31 million and a P/E ratio of 1,387.50.
Henderson International Income Trust Company Profile
