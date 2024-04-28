MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

MDA Stock Up 0.3 %

TSE MDA opened at C$14.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.64. MDA has a 12 month low of C$6.21 and a 12 month high of C$15.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.12.

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.18. MDA had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of C$205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that MDA will post 0.6595552 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MDA

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other MDA news, Director John Carter Risley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.01, for a total value of C$1,500,660.00. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

MDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MDA from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MDA from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MDA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.88.

MDA Company Profile

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

Further Reading

