Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.4 %

GBDC stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $84,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

